Elbyan Declared As The Best Online Quran Tutor

London, UK, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Elbyan has been declared as one of the best online Quran tutors in the UK. This recognition has been given by none other than the clients and peers. Known for its quality online lessons and a systematic approach to teaching, Elbayan has gained a solid reputation in the market.

“We can’t thank you enough for bestowing this honor upon us. I think it’s because of the hard work we do and the relentless determination we have, people trust us and made Elbyan one of the best online Arabic and Quran tutors in the UK. Our platform is open to everyone interested in learning the Holy Quran”, says the founder and CEO of Elbyan.

The company tutors are online throughout most hours of the day, which makes it easy for students worldwide to find someone who speaks their language. All the tutors are native Arabic speakers.

“We are proud to be able to help young generations and everyone in learning Arabic and the Holy Quran. We have established this business with the primary goal of helping people who are struggling with the Arabic language. It’s our intention to give everyone a chance to learn Arabic”, says the founder and CEO of Elbyan.

A group of professional Quran tutors has established this business. The aim is to provide an online environment for students to learn from them and get good grades in exams without even leaving their house.

Elbyan aims to provide better access to educational facilities for Arabic learners. Different courses are offered for different learning needs. Elbyan offers Arabic lessons for everyone starting from Online Arabic courses for beginners to the people who are looking to enhance their Arabic skills.

Elbyan is one of the few online teaching platforms that implemented the best online Quran tutoring system by employing native speakers as teachers. The company believes that the best way to provide quality education is by allowing students to learn from a native speaker.

Elbyan’s online Arabic lessons and Quran tutoring system contains fully integrated lessons with text, audio, and streaming video in the Arabic language. The lessons allow students to learn how to read, write, and memorize the Quran with correct pronunciation and Tajweed rules. The flexible online tutoring program allows users to learn at their own pace from anywhere in the world.