Quad Adventure Allows Children to Experience a Magical World with Unique Twists, Turns, and Sensations on Android and iOS

New York, USA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — While most sophisticated adventure games are available on specific gaming consoles, Quad Adventure is here to change things up for players of all ages!

Specifically designed for young children, Quad Adventure promises tons of fun, surprises, and unique challenges that make for the perfect playtime for kids. The adventure game has recently been launched is already won the support and love from hundreds of players all across the world.

We got in touch with the game developers behind Quad Adventure, and they stated, “There’s a lack of premium quality adventure games for kids. We thought we’d develop a simple game design that’s apt at grabbing attention, especially for young kids. The easy-to-control game controls make our game an instant hit amongst the young audience. Moreover, our haptic feedback features help kids learn all about the power of touch and feel. It helps them feel every bounce and rumble from the screen in their hands!”

While quad Adventure was designed for players of all ages, it surprisingly grabbed the attention of the young audience. Parents review the game as ‘easy, fun, and perfect for their children. The game follows Quad in his adventures into wonderland and helps players experience the stunning visuals and highly sophisticated graphics.

Moreover, Quad Adventure and its features make it a top pick amongst kids and adults alike. Easy-to-use controls allow kids to pick up on the game’s controls quickly and help them navigate around wonderland effortlessly. In addition, the haptic feedback feature is revolutionary in the sense that it’s built to help the audience feel every bounce and blow.

Whether players are leaping across the mountains in wonderland or navigating through the giant pipes in the game, Quad Adventure promises unlimited fun, interaction, and engagement!

Gaming enthusiasts looking to get their hands on Quad Adventure game can do so by visiting the website or Google Play Store link provided below.

About Quad Adventure

Quad Adventure Details

