Quad Adventure Game Has Rejuvenated People’s Love for Bouncing Games with Its Vibrant Chapters and Minimalist Design

New York, USA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Bouncing games of the past used to be addictive but featured mediocre graphics and user interface. However, Quad Adventure is here to rekindle players’ love for bouncing games, exciting challenges, and uniquely crafted chapters!

Quad Adventure is a complete adventure game that’s designed to cater to players of all ages. The game features appealing graphics, haptic feedback, and vibrant chapters.

The game developers behind Quad Adventure told us, “We wanted to incorporate our love of bouncing games in this one, and so, Quad Adventure game was created! We added stunning features like easy-to-learn controls and premium graphics to improve the user experience. However, one thing that takes the cake over any other bouncing game is our haptic feedback feature! As soon as players collide or bounce, they’ll feel that rumble in their hands! Our Quad Adventure game will be a game-changer for other games out there!”

While Quad Adventure game goes easy on the design, it promises a unique, intuitive user interface. The game has some easy-to-learn controls that give the player great control over the game. Moreover, the haptic feedback ensures that players feel each fly, bounce, and rumble as they move around in the game.

The vibrant and uniquely crafted chapters in the game make things all the more exciting. Players can rest assured that they won’t be bothered by the same repetitive designs and chapters. Instead, each new chapter brings along new adventures, challenges, and visuals.

Like bouncing games of the past, Quad Adventure is quite addictive and interactive. However, unlike those bouncing games, this adventure game is fitted with the most innovative features. Players can bounce their way to a new level, secure lucrative rewards, and even make in-game purchases!

Players looking to indulge in some fun and interactive gameplay can download the game through the Google Play Store with the details given below.

About Quad Adventure

Quad Adventure is a fun-filled, exciting adventure game that promises to take its players on a rewarding adventure! The game features easy-to-use controls, interactive graphics, and so much more! The game is available on Google Play Store.

Quad Adventure Details

Website: www.quadadventures.net

Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharktotz.Quad&hl=en&gl=US