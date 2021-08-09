Glendale crowned Grounds Maintenance Company of the year 2021

Lancashire, England, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Glendale is delighted to announce that they have been crowned Grounds Maintenance Company of the year at a prestigious Pro Landscaper Business Awards event held at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf on Friday 30 July 2021

Glendale had also been shortlisted in the ‘Arboriculture Company of the Year’ category, totalling 2 out of a total of 15 categories up for grabs for many of the country’s greatest landscaping companies.

The Pro Landscaper Business Awards returned to London for the fourth successive year and once again brought the landscaping community together for an afternoon to acknowledge the excellent standards set within the landscape industry. Over 400 industry professionals were at the event for an afternoon of networking, great food, and celebration of the best that UK landscaping can deliver. Glendale had to demonstrate professionalism in everything that they do. The judges were looking for the unsung heroes of the industry who consistently undertake the crucial everyday maintenance tasks, which many take for granted, with the upmost precision and pride.

They commended Glendale for their 30+ year history and for being a well-established and reputable business in the sector. Glendale’s collaboration with local communities providing over 52,000 hours of social value initiatives and the recognition that its staff are intrinsic to the success of operations were similarly commended. Glendale commits a minimum of 0.5% of total turnover to staff and technology development initiatives. A key component of staff development is its apprenticeship programme – a member of the 5% club, apprentices made up 8% of its workforce in Feb 2021. Glendale delivers on mental health training to all contract managers, how to spot symptoms and how to provide help. Driving forward continual improvement Glendale has committed to achieving net carbon neutrality by 2027 with hopes it will inspire the rest of the industry to make similar goals.­­

Pro Landscaper’s Jim Wilkinson, said: “Our industry is exceptional at celebrating the visual excellence of landscaping with industry awards and RHS shows that highlight how phenomenal landscapes can look, but with the Pro Landscaper Business Awards, we chose to highlight how well businesses operate their processes, staff training, health and safety records and consistently positive customer feedback.”

Kate Anscombe Sales and Development Director said; “Glendale winning the Grounds Maintenance Company award, coincides with a period of exciting new contract wins and contract extensions for us. Across a period that has highlighted more than ever the importance of team work and collaboration and the impact working for a reputable company to provide incredible outdoor green space has to the health and wellbeing of our teams and customers.”

Glendale offers an all-encompassing green space management and maintenance service at a national and local level. They are skilled designers, suppliers and distributors of grounds maintenance, tree management, landscaping, landscape architectural services, winter weather and arboriculture activities, tackling these, and various other green space management tasks, for public and private sector clients across the UK. Glendale is a national company with a local feel, led by a team who care deeply about their people and the industry, and they are dedicated to delivering the best possible service for clients across the UK.

Contact:

Paul Airey

Glendale

The Stables, Duxbury Park

Duxbury Hall Road

Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 4AT

01257 460461

sales.enquiries@glendale-services.co.uk

https://www.glendale-services.co.uk