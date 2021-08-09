Kinesiology tape from China hanmedic.com supplier

NINGBO, China, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — China supplier Ningbo Hanming co. exports kinesio tape in past 20 years. related web site http://www.hanmedic.com

Kinesio tape is an elastic sports and fitness tape designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relif and support.

Kinesio tape is made up of reinforced 95% cotton sheathes and 5% spandex or specially engineered, ultra-durable synthetic fabric designed to provide durability and increased strength. These materials provide uni-directional elasticity- allowing the tape to stretch in length but preventing the tape from stretching in width. These fibers are made to provide stable support without restricting motion.

Kinesio tape’s unique Matrix Mesh also allows for moisture release which is critical for comfort and wear-ability. The more porous the tape’s weave, the better it releases moisture caused by sweating or being worn in the water. The design provides more breathability and release of moisture so that it is comfortable to wear for up to five days at a time without itching, irritation or reactions with the skin.

Kinesio tape is applied along muscles, ligaments, and tendons (soft tissue) to provide a lightweight, external support that helps you remain active while recovering from injuries. Kinesio tape creates neuromuscular feedback (called proprioception) that inhibits (relaxes) or facilitates stronger firing of muscles and tendons. This feedback creates support elements without the bulk and restriction commonly associated with wraps and heavy bracing. Kinesio tape gives you confidence to perform your best.

Whether you’re training for your first marathon, getting ready for your next game, reaching a personal fitness goal, or just trying to get through the day, you already know that nothing slows you down faster than pain and injury. Kinesio tape is lightweight, comfortable to wear, and can be used for hundreds of common injuries such as lower back pain, knee pain, shin splints, carpal tunnel syndrome, and tennis elbow, just to name a few.

Kinesio tape not only looks good, but it also provides 24 hour relief per application for days at a time through sweat, strain and humidity, and can even be worn in water thanks to our specially designed adhesive.

Size: 2″x5m or 2″x5yds