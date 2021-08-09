Gel Documentation Systems Market Leading Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels.

The major factors driving the market are growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques.

On the basis of product type, the gel documentation systems market is categorized into instruments, software, and accessories The instruments segment is further categorized into film gel documentation instruments and digital gel documentation instruments. It is expected to register a highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions.

On the basis of light source, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. The market in the laser segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The image produced by a laser light source is more accurate and clearer, which is the major factor responsible for the highest growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing pharmaceuticals industry and rising government funding for academic research are the driving factors of the market in this region. With such developments, major players in the market are focusing on this region to increase their revenue by signing distribution agreements. For instance, one of the key players, LI-COR biosciences has entered into an agreement with SPD Scientific Pte Ltd. for distribution of its products in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

Recent Developments

> In 2018, GE healthcare and Swedish government collaborated to open a test center – for innovation in Life sciences.

> In 2018, Thermo Fisher opened a newly expanded facility in Frederick, Maryland (US).

> In 2018, Syngene launched its G:BOX F3 automated gel documentation system

> In 2016, Bio-Techne acquired Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Zephyrus Biosciences will be integrated into the Protein Platforms Division of Bio-Techne. This deal will help in the commercialization of single-cell western blot technology.

