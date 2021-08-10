A China sports tape exporter

Related China supplier web site www.hanmedic.com

Posted on 2021-08-10 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Ningbo, China, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Sports tape is more popular used tape.  

Sport tape is made of high quality, breathable, cotton cloth tape to help protect injured joints and prevents sprains. It is used by professional, athletic trainers, and doctors for taping of the ankles, wrists, or knees. Athletic sport tape is a white-bleached, hospital-grade tape with excellent tackiness.
It is hypoallergenic, latex free, breathable, durable and comfortable.
Package:
Simple pack.
Specially one roll per roll.
Size:
1″x10yds
1 1/2″x10yds
2″x10yds
3″x10yds
4″x10yds

 

As main of the exporter in China, we sold them in pas 20 years to many famous brand. We do OEM. Want to know more details you can visit: http://www.hanmedic.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution