HoduSoft introduces skill-based mapping in call center software

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Leading VoIP software maker HoduSoft today announced it has introduced a skill-based mapping feature in its call center software, HoduCC. The feature will enable intelligent routing of customer calls to the right service agents based on their qualifications and skill-set.

“We want to ensure that our customers can maintain high service standards at all times. This will also boost customer service agents’ morale, and in turn, help to increase their productivity. It is a win-win for all, the customers get better service and organizations reap the reward of high employee morale and better productivity,” HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said.

The HoduCC inbound and outbound call center software has advanced features such as Auto Dialers, Call Recording WebRTC phone, Multi-level IVR, Real-time Analytics and Reports. Companies can use these tools to deliver proactive customer support and drive business growth with these solutions. The software has add-on features to support seamless remote work.

“We understand that most of our customers have moved to hybrid working mode. Our remote work tools will help companies to carry out operations without any glitch securely from home,” he added.

The HoduCC brand is a widely recognized quality software product. The brand recently received accolades from Gartner as a CategoryLeader and FrontRunner in the call recording category. It is trusted by leaders in 34 countries across the globe.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. HoduSoft offers HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf, other than HoduCC as a comprehensive VoIP communications product maker.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

