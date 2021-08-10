Yahudah Shalom releases new album ‘Manna from Heaven’

CINCINNATI, Ohio, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The songwriter and producer of RnB and hip-hop music known as Yahudah Shalom has released his latest official album, “Manna from Heaven.” It contains 11 original Yahudah Shalom tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. “Manna…” has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Qodesh Ministries record label. Bringing a crisp, updated yet definitely nineties sound in a way often attempted but rarely achieved like this, “Manna from Heaven” introduces Yahudah Shalom as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Cincinnati’s Yahudah Shalom cites as main artistic influences Big Brother Yawsh Rihanna, NAS, Jay-Z, Lauren Hill, Mary J Blige, and 50 Cent. With an emphasis on rock-solid mic work, killer back beats, and more hooks than a baitshop, “Manna from Heaven” by Yahudah Shalom has a little something for rap and RnB fans alike.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Manna from Heaven,” Yahudah Shalom writes that it is “Positive music to get you through tough times and fill the spirit with inspiration and hope.”

Qodesh Ministries describes Yahudah Shalom as having “Started doing music at a young age, growing up in the projects he always loved to listen and write music. When he was 18 years old, he started a record label, and for the next few years he would generate a buzz releasing mixtapes.”

“I started making music when I was 13 years old,” Shalom writes. “Music has always been a passion to me.”

“Manna from Heaven” by Yahudah Shalom on the Qodesh Ministries label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, RnB and hip-hop fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

Yahudah Shalom Official Website —

https://www.Yahudahshalom.com

Yahudah Shalom on Spotify —

https://open.spotify.com/album/5p4HKbNCTdIGln8cnCIGUa

Yahudah Shalom Official Twitter —