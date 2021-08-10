Panel Built Inplant Walls Create Flexible Spaces For Dynamic Facilities

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —The past year and a half have shown that flexibility is one of the defining characteristics of a successful company. Through the pandemic, manufacturing and warehouse facilities saw significant changes in how they work in and around their facility. It is safe to say that most even made significant changes/upgrades to their facility configuration to adapt to social distancing changes. Now, as employers ramp back to full capacity, further changes may be needed to accommodate additional employees. Regardless, companies with flexible space solutions will be capable of adapting and overcoming these or future obstacles.

In-plant wall systems are a temporary building solution that quickly creates spaces that can be adapted later on. The system uses a panelized wall system design to create custom, prefabricated spaces. Used to create offices, closets, breakrooms, storage, packaging areas, equipment enclosures, and more – inplant walls serve various applications for both industrial and commercial environments. With our wall panel design, the inplant installed today can be reconfigured or completely uninstalled and moved in the future.

Panel Built, Inc. is a manufacturer of modular buildings and structures based out of Blairsville, Georgia. Started in 1995, Panel Built began solely producing panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built is one of the fastest-growing companies in the modular industries, supplying ballistic-rated buildings, prefabricated towers, steel platforms, modular offices, guard booths, and more. Panel Built’s mission is “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/inplant-offices