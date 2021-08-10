EloQ Communications announced as one of the best digital marketing experts in Q2/2021 by DesignRush

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, has been recognized among the best digital marketing experts in Q2/2021 by DesignRush. The recognition marks EloQ’s success in delivering digital marketing solutions to connect brands and their audience.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has announced the second quarterly (Q2) list of the top digital marketing worldwide. Along with other global agencies that are experienced and specialized in various digital marketing services, EloQ Communications was the only representative from Vietnam.

A recent HubSpot report showed that only 61% of marketers find their marketing strategy effective. As the digital landscape grows and becomes more competitive, digital strategies are crucial to brand performance online. Vietnam’s digital landscape is not an exception to this growing trend. The number of social media users increases every year. By January 2021, 73.7% of Vietnam’s total population uses social media, creating the potential for companies to engage with their customers through this platform.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, said: “More and more people are using social media as an essential part of their daily life. Brands are moving onto this platform to strengthen connection with the audience. Therefore, it’s our job to assist them in their digital strategy, and we’re proud to receive recognition for our efforts.”

Digital marketing is one of EloQ Communications core services, besides public relations, social media management and influencer marketing services in Vietnam market. The agency aims to become a one-stop shop for clients, bringing more value and satisfying client’s goals with diverse and modern communications tactics. EloQ Communications also launched its blog site and Youtube channel with original content produced by the in-house team to help the community and people interested in public relations and marketing access industry insights with ease.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com

