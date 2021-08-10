We Can Hold Them Accountable!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a company who lets people buy items or services on credit only to be paid at a later stage? Or maybe you have already lent credit to someone, and they have not been able to pay you back, and you are in need of someone to help retrieve the money? If this sounds like your kind of situation, then let me tell you that you are in luck! Meet Accountability, a debt collection agency that operates out of Durbanville in South Africa. Howard and Wendy Kemp established this business in 2005 due to the fact that they were frustrated and wanted to protect businesses by reducing risk caused by outstanding payments. Accountability is a registered credit bureau, and their actions are determined by the provisions of the National Credit Act, no 34 of 2005.

The company has an active credit database of 25 million consumers and 5.2 million businesses, so whether you are a start-up company, a large corporation, or an SME, by becoming a valued member of Accountability, you will have access to a variety of services that you can make use of to determine potential client’s creditworthiness before granting them the required trade credit.

Apart from completing consumer credit reports and dealing with unpaying clients, Accountability also offer a wide range of other services that include, but are not limited to driving license verifications, bank code reports, consumer criminal checks, property valuation reports, deed searches, as well as verification services for bank accounts, identity documents, and commercial verification.

For only R310 a month, you can become an active Accountability member today and get integrated results in terms of compliant commercial and consumer credit reports, instant accessible, 24-hour service, a user-friendly website, as well as direct access to information from the major national credit bureaus.

If you would like to find out more about the company, browse through their extremely broad range of services that they offer, or if you would like to liaise with a staff member around how to hold an unpaying client accountable, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.accountability.co.za/

About Accountability:

Contact:

29 Bella Rosa Street, Rosenpark, Bellville

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861909090