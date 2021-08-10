Qatar Smartphone Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Qatar Smartphone Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Qatar smartphone market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.15 Billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 2.5% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its surging usage of smartphones among the millennial population coupled with their usage in communication, gaming, shopping, health monitoring, and internet browsing.

Key Players:

Apple

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo

LG Electronics

OPPO Electric

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

VIVO Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The smartphone adoption rate is higher in Qatar as compared to the other Arab states. This can be associated with the surging disposable income among the working population coupled with rapidly increasing usage of the internet. Further, the launching of collaboration and gaming applications is driving the demand for smartphones across Qatar.

On account of limited differentiation between low range and medium-range smartphones and their widespread availability, the manufacturers are encouraged to focus on improving their sales. Thus, they are engaged in implementing several marketing strategies like the discount offers, branding and advertising.

Many initiatives like ‘Qatar National Vision 2030” are being undertaken by the governing bodies to enhance developments across human, environmental, socioeconomic and infrastructure sectors. These initiatives are surging the usage of digital and smart devices like smartphones.

Operating System Outlook:

Android

iOS

Windows

Screen Size Outlook:

Below 3.9 inches

4 to 4.4 inches

5 to 4.9 inches

5 to 5.4 inches

5 inches & above

Price Outlook:

Up to USD 199

USD 200-299

USD 300-399

Above USD 400

The price segment of above USD 400 held a sizeable share across the Qatar smartphone market in 2017. It is also anticipated to register significant growth in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to their salient features and high degree product differentiation among smartphones. Further, the surging interest for gifting of premium phones to relatives and friends is prevailing among the consumers across Qatar thereby driving the market growth.

In 2017, the price segment of Up to USD 199 registered leading share in the volume across the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted years. This can be associated with the increasing access to cost-effective technologies, rising usage of messaging, and social media platforms prevailing among the millennial population. Such phones also enhance efficient ways for communications and help in Internet browsing irrespectively of their lower prices.

