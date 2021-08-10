Flywheel Energy Storage Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Flywheel Energy Storage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Flywheel Energy Storage Market is anticipated to reach USD 477.8 million during the forecast period. Energy storage systems (ESS) enables a means of enhancing the competency level of electrical systems in cases of imbalance between demand and supply. Fundamentally, they are the vital elements to enhance the permanence and quality in electrical networks. Flywheels have a high life, durability and augmented efficiency and readily stores loads of energies when aligned with storage banks. Commercially, with the rise in issues pertaining to energy crisis, flywheel energy storages have gained a positive traction.

Key Players:

Active Power

Amber Kinetics, Inc.

Beacon Power, LLC

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

Piller Group GmbH

Powerthru

Power Tree

Temporal Power Ltd

Rotonix USA, Inc.

Pentadyne Power Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The flywheel energy storage market is driven by rising industrialization and inclination towards eco-friendly sources of energy. Flywheel offers excellent properties such as low costs for maintenance and is an eco-friendly alternative. Rising demand for uninterrupted power supply and backup supplies is likely to boost up the market growth in the forecast period. Surge in demands for efficient energy supplies from the automotive industry is likely to pump the market growth during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

UPS

Distributed Energy Generation

Transport

Data Centers

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific South Korea Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Geographical segmentation flywheel energy storage market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to rise in population, significant investments and advances in the grid infrastructure in developing countries.

North American and European markets are likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to the presence of manufacturing unit and setups. Significant investments and advances in the grid infrastructure in these regions is likely to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Middle East and African countries account for a remarkable market share owing to rise in product design and technological advances.

The key players mentioned in the flywheel energy storage industry include EnSync Energy, Beacon Power, Vycon Energy, Active Powder, Temporal Power Ltd, Pentadyne Power Corporation, and Kinetech Power Company.

