Algoworks Launches Field Tracker App on Salesforce AppExchange®

Sunnyvale, CA, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks has launched a new application on Salesforce AppExchange called Field Tracker App. This app is designed for Salesforce® admins to seamlessly track changes made in the field history and use Field Audit Trail as well for easier organization compliance with various data policies and regulations. Algoworks is a development and consulting company for Salesforce®.

Algoworks’ Field Tracker App is optimized for lightning experience and is a 100% Salesforce native app built to do more through field tracking. The app is compatible with Enterprise, Performance, Unlimited, and Developer editions.

The app is gaining immense popularity riding on its new and intuitive UI. Its features are based upon overcoming the gaps which were present in the standard Salesforce® tracking feature. Admins can easily track changes in the objects by presenting original and updated values and configure standard or custom objects through a single interface. Certain objects like ‘User’ or ‘Campaign’ and some fields like ‘Roll-Up Summary’, ‘Created-by’, ‘Auto-Number’, ‘Last Modified By’, ‘Expected Revenue on Opportunity’, and others can now be tracked with the field history data storage extended up to an unlimited time span, which has been seen as a much laudable move by consumers.

The Salesforce AppExchange® marketplace was launched in 2005. Since then it has seen over 9 million downloads with more than 1 app download by all of the Fortune 100 business owners. The online marketplace offers scalable solutions and consultancy services. Powered by their technological expertise, Algoworks is leveraging this space and has launched seven applications.

About Algoworks:

Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce®, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information visit https://www.algoworks.com/