StoneFly DR365V Achieves Veeam Ready Object Immutability

California, USA, 2021-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly, Inc. announced today that all DR365V appliance models have been verified for Veeam Ready with Object Immutability. This is the third Veeam Ready verification for StoneFly DR365V appliances in addition to Veeam Ready Repository and Veeam Ready Object.

Inline with StoneFly’s vision of delivering simple, affordable, and reliable datacenter solutions, the DR365V appliances leverage Veeam’s platform to deliver a turnkey experience with the following capabilities:

Support for all Veeam Availability Suite backup, replication, and restore features.

Provision local and cloud object storage for Veeam backups, snapshots, and replicas.

Create immutable local/cloud object volumes to protect backups and critical business data from ransomware attacks, accidental/malicious deletion, virus, etc.

Configure isolated and detachable air-gapped backups on DR365V and/or in public/private cloud(s).

Instant Virtual Machine (VM) recovery on DR365V and/or StoneFly private cloud.

Hybrid backup and DR with on-premises hot-tier and integrated cold-tier in public/private cloud.

Integrated data services such as Write-Once Read-Many (WORM), immutable snapshots, encryption, multi-site/multi-appliance sync/async replication, anti-ransomware, deduplication, and more.

“Ransomware attacks are a constant cause for concern for storage administrators and business owners” says John Harris, Technical Sales Manager, StoneFly, Inc. “Instead of simply targeting business data, ransomware also target backups in an effort to fully compromise a business infrastructure and force data owners to pay the ransom. Working together with Veeam, we’re poised to help our customers brush off ransomware and protect critical workloads. The Veeam Ready Object with immutability is another step in that direction.”

Available from 4-bay tower/1U rackmount to 36-bay 4U rackmounts, the DR365V are hyperconverged infrastructure that support VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix (XenServer) and StoneFly Persepolis hypervisors.

StoneFly allows customers to customize the hardware specifications of DR365V appliances. The prices vary depending on the hardware, appliance series, and model. Starting price for DR365V is $2495.

About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly Inc., headquartered in California, was founded to deliver upon the vision of simple and affordable storage optimization and disaster recovery protection through IP SAN solutions. StoneFly is a leading manufacturer of high-performance network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) – iSCSI systems, hyperconverged systems, and RAID systems. StoneFly’s range of enterprise products also includes cloud storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions, and data migration services for enterprise workloads.