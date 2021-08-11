Sterilization Equipment Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Sterilization Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global sterilization equipment market size was worth USD 4.3 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.5% during the forecast period. Various factors, which led to such huge market growth, include increase in the aging population, rise in the number of surgeries conducted, and surging incidences of chronic diseases. Also, there are number of changes in the government policies and regulations which in a way is helping the sterilization equipment market to grow and advance. Such changes in the policies have resulted in increase in the adoption of sterilization equipment by various hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Drivers

Similarly, increase in the number of government initiatives, which are stringent enough to ensure utmost quality of the product, is making way for the sterilization equipment market to grow. Advancement in technologies of sterilization equipment such as gamma ray filtration, radiation, microfiltration and many more have created wide scope for sterilization equipment in the food industry.

Sterilization equipment Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Heat sterilization

Low-temperature sterilization

Filtration sterilization

Radiation sterilization

Liquid sterilization

Sterilization equipment End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Medical devices companies

Clinical laboratories/research centers

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

STERIS Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.

Getinge Group

3M

Cantel Medical

Belimed

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the sterilization equipment industry having largest revenue share in 2016. Increasing incidences of disease caused by a number of infections, rise in the use of reusable surgical equipment, greater advancement in technology is leading to greater market share of the region.

Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of medical devices manufacturers in the region, rise in the incidences of infection, upsurge in the number of hospitals and potential scope of growth in the food and chemical industry.

