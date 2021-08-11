Growing Trend Of IoT And Machine To Machine Communication Is Fuelling The Global IoT LPWANs Market

The growing trend of IoT and Machine to Machine (M2M) communication is fuelling the global IoT LPWANs market. Internet of Things Low Power Wide Area Networks (IoT LPWANs) is a technology that connects low-bandwidth and low-power devices with a low bit rate over long ranges. IoT LPWANs have major applications in M2M communication. The major advantages of using IoT LPWANs are that they operate at low cost and have greater power efficiency as compared to traditional mobile networks.

Market Outlook:-

Weightless SIG has developed three IoT LPWANs standards, i.e., unidirectional weightless-N, weightless-W, and bi-directional weightless-P. Several developments in IoT LPWANs with reference to communication technology, the steady growth of the market, as well as recent developments & innovations are among factors expected to drive the global IoT LPWANs market during the forecast period.

IoT LPWANs Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the application:

The IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on application into industrial automation, home automation, smart agriculture, smart city, asset tracking, m2m, and others.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on the industry into manufacturing, energy, automotive, agriculture, and others.

Segmentation based on the technology:

The IoT LPWANs market is segmented based on the technology into Sigfox & Weightless, LoRa WAN, and Others.

Regional Overview

The IoT LPWANs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America and Europe hold the largest market share in the IoT LPWANs market due to the high adoption of M2M communication in various industries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the IoT LPWANs market are Semtech Corporation; Guangdong Dapu Communication Technology Co., Ltd.; HOPE Microelectronics CO., Ltd.; Embit s.r.l.; IMST GmbH; LINK LABS; Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.; Laird Technologies; Multi-Tech Systems, Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co.; Microchip Technology Inc.; Nemeus; NiceRF Wireless Technology Co., Ltd.; MANTHINK Corporation; GlobalSat WorldCom Corporation; and others.

