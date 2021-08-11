Upcoming Technologies And Innovations In Automobile Sector Will Drive Automotive Power Lift Gate Market Demand

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Power Liftgate market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Power Liftgate market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Automotive Power Liftgate market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Introduction

Automotive power liftgate is a back-door system and the user of the vehicle controls the lift gate/tailgate opening and closing with the press of a key located on the dashboard or handheld remote. Automotive power liftgates offer intelligent anti-trap and height memory function, among other functions.

The automotive power liftgate is a hand-free system and can also be operated remotely. In automobiles, doors are quite different in design from one manufacturer to the next and even from one car model to another; however, the mechanism of the automotive power liftgate remains the same.

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Segmentation

The automotive power liftgate market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and sales channel.

By vehicle type, the automotive power liftgate market can be segmented into: SUV Sedan Other

By sales channel, the automotive power liftgate market can be segmented into: Aftermarket Original Equipment Manufacturers



Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive power liftgate market identified across the value chain include,

Strattec Security Corporation

Stabilus GmbH

Power-Packer Corporation

Mitsuba Corporation

Magna International

Johnson Electric

Igarashi Electric Works

HUF Group

HI-LEX

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Autoease Technology

