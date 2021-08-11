Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market : Asia-pacific Region To Show Rapid Growth Rate During Forecast 2022

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, leading business and competitive intelligence provider, analyzing how Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market Sales will grow.

Introduction

There is a need to develop novel therapeutic agents in order to fight infections. Peptide therapeutics are used to fight infectious diseases.

The global peptide based infection therapeutics market is expected to grow in the future owing to factors such as cost effectiveness of peptides, higher efficacy of peptides in managing various disease indications and infections, and can be easily synthesized owing to smaller size.

Moreover, few economic factors such as government policies for startup companies, increasing foreign direct investment, as well as higher investment in healthcare are also driving the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases has resulted in providing an impetus to the use of peptides therapeutics to treat infections. Along with this, emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies, strong and advanced pipelines and patent expiries are few other aspects impacting the growth of the global peptide based infection therapeutics market positively.

Market Taxonomy Drug Telaprevir

Boceprevir Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Peptide therapeutics are used to treat infectious diseases. The global peptide based infection therapeutics market is impacted by aspects which link to the advantages of peptides in treating diseases, the government regulations to better the healthcare industry, the increasing foreign direct investments, the rising investments in healthcare, the increasing bio-pharma companies, etc. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of global peptide based infection therapeutics market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Domination of North America in the Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market

With respect to the global peptide based infection therapeutics market, according to the market observation in 2016 and 2017, the region of North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of higher market share by revenue and is poised to grow at a higher growth rate to register a CAGR during the period of forecast.

North America shows higher market attractiveness; this growth mainly attributed to the higher investment in the healthcare industry along with rapid technological developments.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions show relatively slow growth rate as compared to North America region and a fairly less market share and this trend is anticipated to continue during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022.

Hospital vs. Retail Pharmacies, a Touch Call to Make

Hospital pharmacies segment enjoys the highest market share by revenue thereby dominating the global market, as per market observations in 2016 and 2017. This trend could keep up with the growth rate that it reflects.

However, the retail pharmacies segment shows a higher growth rate, yet less market share. It is anticipated to reflect a higher growth rate and poised to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

The regions favoring the growth of the hospital pharmacy segment is APEJ followed by Europe. APEJ is also favorable for retail pharmacies segment, in fact the growth of retail pharmacies in this region is the highest as compared to other regions, as per anticipations.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan expected to stay strong with respect to all the segments by distribution channel, except for the online pharmacies segment which finds better shelter in North America region.

Competitive Analysis of Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market:

Telaprivir Set to Dominate the Global Market

The telaprivir segment by drug type is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share by revenue, as of 2016 and expected to show a similar trend in 2017 as well.

However, the boceprevir segment grows at a higher rate during the period of forecast as compared to telaprivir yet experiences less market share by revenue comparatively. However, with the higher rate of growth throughout the forecast period, it could be a case that the domination title might shift from telaprivir to boceprivir.

APEJ to Show Tremendous Activity as Compared to Europe

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to show a rapid growth rate and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast.

The main reasons for this kind of growth is the strict government regulations for the upcoming players, higher number of pharmaceutical companies, increased foreign direct investment and development of technologies.

Moreover, the government encourages to increase the investment in the healthcare industry to discover and invent new methods and technologies to better the health of the patients and enhance patient outcome.

Following Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, Europe regions also shows good growth rate in the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

Online Pharmacies to Show Robust Growth Rate, Would Just be an Understatement

The online pharmacies segment by distribution channel is anticipated to show exponential growth rate to register a CAGR of 9.2% throughout the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022.

This growth can be attributed towards the increasing awareness of the online concept, its effectiveness, reliability and convenience. However, this segment, still being in its nascent phase, has less market share as compared to other segments in the distribution channel category.

The online segment is also expected to experience a higher gain in the BPS by the end of 2022. The online pharmacies segment reflects the highest growth in the North America region rate as compared to other regions during the period of forecast.

