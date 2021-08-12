“LevelUP Network” Program for Solo Entrepreneurs Now Accepting Applications

Westchester County, NY, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Networking for Professionals, a business association which aims to assist small business and entrepreneurs grow and develop their business through a variety of programs and events, has announced that they are accepting applications for a new business development program, LevelUP Network, which meetings are scheduled to begin October 2021.

The LevelUP Network is a program designed to bring a small network of solo entrepreneurs together, whether a startup or emerging business, participants will provide each other the support and assistance they need in order to advance their business to higher levels of success.

Each group in the program will consist of 5-7 non-competing participants and the meeting will be held online twice a month for 90 minutes each.

Founder, Theresa Todman said, “the program will focus on the essential elements solo entrepreneurs and small business owners need to move to the next level of success in their business. As a small business owner, I understand the challenges we face when we don’t have the support of our friends or family who don’t understand the ins and outs of running a business. And this program will provide the support and inspiration solo entrepreneurs need for their journey to success”.

Westchester Networking for Professionals will be accepting applications now through Tuesday, September 21, 2021 and the program will begin in October 2021. Those interested in participating can learn more and apply at www.wnfp.org.

For upcoming events and other development programs information visit Westchester Networking for Professionals online at www.wnfp.org.

###

About Westchester Networking for Professionals

Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking association dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs develop, prosper and grow. Whether you’re a startup company, emerging business or individual looking for ways to network with like-minded professionals, gain additional exposure, expand your business or/and increase your company’s brand awareness and credibility; WNFP can offer affordable opportunities to help create a positive impact and advancement in your business interests and personal quality of life to take you to the next level.