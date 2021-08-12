Centextech IT Consultation For Businesses In Central Texas

Killeen, TX, 2021-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — IT consultation services are a necessity for small and medium-scale businesses that cannot invest in an in-house IT department and do not have technical expertise in the field. Centex Technology is a reputed Information Technology consulting firm that provides a wide range of technical services to its clients in Central Texas.

About The Company

The company is a reputed computer consulting company that provides technical support to businesses in Central Texas. It consists of a team of full-service consultants who provide Information Technology consultation and services related to advising, installation, servicing, developing, configuring and maintenance. It is also an authorized examination center for Pearson VUE. The company is result-oriented and offers the best rates around.

IT Consultation For Businesses

  • Provide services related to Build-to-order single systems, turn-key site hardware, etc.
  • Provide software installations and configurations support
  • Offer general consulting services, design, testing, computer repairs, training and installation
  • Help in the seamless integration of technology into the system of organizations
  • Suggest changes in a phased manner and supervise the plans suggested
  • A team of specially trained individuals supervise and monitor the impact of changes made in an organization

Benefits Of Availing Services

  • Years of experience
  • Provides a wide range of services
  • Attention to minute details
  • Committed to customer satisfaction and superior services
  • Provides high quality and affordable services
  • Keeps businesses compatible with the latest technologies
  • Staff members hold recognized credentials and awards
  • Staff members actively participate in events related to internet marketing, Computer Marketing, IT support, etc.
  • Professionals with experience in Linux, Novell Netware and all Microsoft operating systems
  • The company specializes in knowledge of laptops, printers, PC’s and servers

Other Services

  • Online reputation management
  • Network Administration
  • Custom application development
  • Media buying
  • Web development
  • Pay Per Click
  • Search Engine Optimization
  • Social Media marketing
  • Testing and training
  • Security systems
  • Hardware and software

For more information about IT consultation services provided by Centex Technologies, you can call at (254) 213 – 4740 or visit 501 N. 4th Street Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit the company’s website at https://www.centextech.com

