Sterilization Container Systems Market worth $375 million by 2026 – Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth in sterilization container systems market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of surgical procedures.

Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the use of sterilization wraps & pouches and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed medical equipment may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The sterilization container systems market is segmented based on product, type, technology, material, and region.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Sterilization Container Systems Market is projected to reach USD 375 million by 2026 from USD 324 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers : Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs);

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are major complications in healthcare management and cause morbidity and mortality. Surgical site infections (SSIs) are commonly occurring HAIs, attributed to the surgical placement of prosthesis or implants or caused by exposure to instruments and materials brought during an operation, surgical tools, surgical personnel, the operating environment, and endogenous flora. The most common bacteria associated with HAIs include C. difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella, E. coli, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas. The growing prevalence of HAIs is the primary growth driver for the sterilization container systems market.

The perforated sterilization container systems segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, sterilization container systems can be perforated and non-perforated. Perforated sterilization containers accounted for the largest share of the sterilization container systems market in 2020 and are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by perforated containers, such as rapid sterilization (around half as much time as a non-perforated container).

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The sterilization containers systems market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest regional market for sterilization containers systems market in 2020. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of the majority of market players in this region, high prevalence of HAIs, growing patient population, the implementation of favorable government initiatives, stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging APAC economies such as China and India are expected to see significant growth due to their large population base and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in these countries, improving living standards, and the growing demand for quality medical care.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The global sterilization container systems market is fragmented. The prominent players operating in this market include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), KLS Martin Group (US), Ritter GmbH (Germany), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Case Medical (US), Summit Medical LLC. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), AYGÜN Co., Inc. (Turkey), C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and EMED (Poland).

