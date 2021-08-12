Decorative False Eyelashes Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Decorative False Eyelashes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Decorative False Eyelashes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Decorative False Eyelashes. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Decorative False Eyelashes Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Decorative False Eyelashes Market.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of false eyelashes across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of false eyelashes during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Market Segments Covered By Product Regular False Eyelashes Coloured False Eyelashes Individual False Eyelashes Decorative False Eyelashes Accent False Eyelashes Others

By Raw Material False Eyelashes Made from Human Hair False Eyelashes Made from Synthetic Hair False Eyelashes Made from Fur False Eyelashes Made from Feathers False Eyelashes Made from Metal Others

By Sales Channel False Eyelashes Sold at Supermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Hypermarkets False Eyelashes Sold at Health and Beauty Retailers False Eyelashes Sold throughe-Commerce Others

By Technology Handmade False Eyelashes Semi-Handmade False Eyelashes Machine-made False Eyelashes

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



False Eyelashes Market – Scope of Report A recently revised study by Fact.MR on the false eyelashes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of false eyelashes. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies manufacturing false eyelashes, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume and value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for false eyelashes are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global false eyelashes market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for false eyelashes has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of false eyelashes along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of false eyelashes has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the false eyelashes market. Prominent companies operating in this space include Ardell International, Inc, KISS Products, Inc., MAC Cosmetics, Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, PAC Cosmetics, L’Oréal S.A., Esqido, House of Lashes, Lilly Lashes, Velour, Parfums de Coeur, Ltd., Miss Claire Cosmetics, Kosé Corporation, Beauty Box LLP, and Provoc. Key Takeaways from Market Study AsiaPacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to emerge as the largest market for false eyelashes. APEJ is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 150 million during 2021-2031.

The market in is likely to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. Availability of various forms of false eyelashes is resulting in growing demand among consumers who areadopting unique fashion trends.

Regular lashes are likely to be one of the highly preferred false eyelashes product. Towards the end of 2031, regular lashes are estimated to reach close to US$ 710 million revenue. Meanwhile, individual lashes are also expected to experience robust growth during 2021-2031.

Synthetic hair is expected to be one of the widely used raw material in the production of false eyelashes. Synthetic hair, as a raw material, is anticipated to show impressive growth, creating more than US$ 350 million incremental opportunity from 2021 to 2031.

Sales of false eyelashes are likely to be high through health & beauty retailers. Towards 2031-end, health & beauty retailers are projected to exceed US$ 800 million value. Moreover, the segment is estimated to gain more than one-third of revenue share by 2021-end.

With the availability of advanced technology, machine-made false eyelashes are expected to gain traction and hold more than half revenue share by 2021-end. Meanwhile, hand-made false eyelashes will also witness steady growth throughout the forecast period.

