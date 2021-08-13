New Book by John C. Picardi – Nincompoop: A Novel

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by John C. Picardi – Nincompoop: A Novel

Meet aspiring playwright Leonardo, twenty-four years old and fresh out of graduate school, arrives in New York City in the 1990s dreaming of Broadway. He also wants a husband and a family—which is not yet legal. He flops as a cater-waiter and a student throws a desk at him when he tries substitute teaching. His friend Julia helps him land a job at Bar Plato in the East Village. People-pleaser Leonardo can hardly contain his enthusiasm. Bar Plato is owned by the popular, fabulously hip film star, Jack Fresh, and his wife, Mara, only to discover they are cocaine addicts and abusive in every way imaginable.

“Dark, funny, sharp, intelligent and real-unpretentious, with a big heart and deep soul, Picardi writes from the perspective of the outsider, the out-of-town newcomer to New York, exposing the hypocrisy and mendacity of New York ambition and greed. John Picardi is Dawn Powell’s soulmate.”—Kate Christensen, author of In The Drink, The Epicure’s Lament, The Astral, Blue Plate Special, How to Cook A Moose, The Last Cruise, 2007 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction for The Great Man

John C. Picardi is a graduate of Johnson and Wales University, The University of Massachusetts at Boston and Carnegie Mellon University. He is the author of the awarding winning play, The Sweepers, and Seven Rabbits on a Pole They are published by Samuel French and have been produced off-Broadway and across the United States. He is the author of the novel, Oliver Pepper’s Pickle. He is also a painter and trained chef. He lives in Massachusetts.

Title: Nincompoop: A Novel

Author: John C. Picardi

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196246

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 370 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.