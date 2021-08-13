Top Nonwoven Fabrics Market Industry Leaders

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global nonwoven fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 40.5billion in 2020 to USD 53.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.73% during the forecast year. Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments (and by perforating films) mechanically, thermally, or chemically. Nonwovens are unique, high-tech, engineered fabrics made from fibres and which are used across a wide range of applications and products. Nonwovens are innovative, versatile and indispensable.

The nonwoven fabricsmarket has thousands of companies which thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Freudenberg Group (Germany), and Lydall, Inc. (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies,such as mergers, acquisitions, investments, expansions,new product developments, joint ventures, and agreementsto increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Expansions and investmentsaccounted for the largest share of allhe strategic developments that took place in the nonwoven fabricsmarketbetween 2016 and 2020. Key players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Glatfelter (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Lydall Inc. (US), Fitesa (Brazil), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), TWE Group (Germany), PFNonwovens (Czech Republic), and Freudenberg Group (Germany) adopted these strategiesenhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the nonwoven fabrics industry.

Berry Global Inc. is one of the key manufacturers and suppliers of a range of rigid and flexible products for consumer and industrial applications. It is one of the major providers of consumer packaging solutions, engineered materials, and nonwoven specialty materials. Berry Global focuses on expanding its customer base in various regions by offering attractive products for nonwoven fabric. The company emphasizes on delivering high-quality tailor-made solutions to its customers and on manufacturing products that are designed using the latest unique manufacturing technologies. The company adopts various strategic initiatives to expand and accelerate its market presence and strengthen its customer base across the world.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo is financially strong and one of the leading companies in the nonwoven fabrics market.The company offers its nonwoven fabric solutions through its Filtration and Performance segment. This business division is engaged in the development and production of filtration media for engine oils, fuels, air, as well as other industrial filtration applications. It also offers nonwoven materials for automotive, construction, and textiles applications, hygiene products used in medical and cosmetics applications, as well as for wallcovering materials.