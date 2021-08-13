Intraoperative Imaging Market – High Growth Opportunities in the Emerging Countries

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the intraoperative imaging market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global intraoperative imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Growth Influencing Factors:

The global intraoperative imaging market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements, rising incidence of surgeries and increased funding and public-private investments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the intraoperative imaging market.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the intraoperative imaging market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research

# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

COVID-19 Impact on the global intraoperative imaging market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the intraoperative imaging market. The market is facing challenges in the manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end users in a timely manner as well as attending to an uneven demand for the products and services in the sector. In addition, a dearth of skilled lab professionals to conduct/study diagnostic tests, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding for research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in providing essential/post-sales services due to lockdowns have led to the reduced supply of intraoperative imaging products to end users.

The pandemic has adversely impacted organ donation and transplantation in countries that have experienced high rates of infection, including the US, France, and the UK, all reporting >50% reductions in transplant activity. Australia has experienced a significantly lower incidence of COVID-19. Thus, the pandemic is not estimated to have long-term effects on the fundamental growth drivers or end users in the intraoperative imaging market.

Spine surgery estimated to be the growing market

In the coming years, the demand for spinal surgeries is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing incidence of various target diseases/disorders such as osteoporosis, spine stenosis, spinal trauma/spinal cord injury (SCI), metastatic spinal tumors, and multiple myeloma. Procedures such as lumbar discectomies and posterior cervical foraminotomy are commonly performed on an outpatient basis. This increases access to spine surgery and can be expected to support the demand for advanced technologies in the coming years.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing intraoperative imaging market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase fundings; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced intraoperative imaging products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the increasing incidence of surgeries are driving the growth of the APAC intraoperative imaging market.

Key Players:

Prominent players in this market General Electric Company (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) were the top five players in the global intraoperative imaging market. Other notable companies are Canon Healthcare (Japan), Stryker (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), IMRIS (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Mindray Ltd. (US), Carestream Health (US), Analogic Corporation (US), Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. (India), Esaote SpA (Italy) and NeuroLogica Corporation (US).

