Produced Water Treatment Market Top Players, Product Insights and Growth Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Produced Water Treatment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Produced Water Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.79 billion by 2024. Produced water implies the one produced when we get crude gas and oil as a byproduct. Oil and gas reservoirs usually contain water as well as hydrocarbons. Huge volumes of water are produced in oil reservoir as compared to gas reservoir.

Key Players:

Weatherford International

Halliburton Company

General Electric Company (GE)

Enviro-Tech Systems

Baker Hughes

Mineral Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Exterran Corporation

Ovivo

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Schlumberger Limited

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/produced-water-treatment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the produced water treatment market include rise in the unconventional oil & gas production, increasing oil to produced water ratio, and rising water scarcity and governing standards. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher operational and installation costs. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Onshore

Offshore

The “Onshore” segment led the produced water treatment industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to high acceptance rate of management services.

Production Outlook:

Crude oil

Natural gas

The “Crude oil” segment led the produced water treatment market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to continuous reduction of crude concentrations in the oil-water produced watercourses.

Technology Outlook:

Primary Separation

Secondary Separation

Tertiary Separation

The “Secondary treatment systems” segment led the produced water treatment industry in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the produced water treatment Market Size in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes maximum revenue generated from the oil and gas production segment in North America. North America is likely to be followed by Asia-Pacific and Middle East owing to increasing number of onshore surveys.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Produced Water Treatment Industry comprise Alderley plc, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, MIOX Corporation, CETCO Energy Services, Veolia, Ovivo, Aker Solutions, and Schlumberger Limited, among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/