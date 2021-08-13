Growth Of Cosmetics Industry Is Poised To Support The Demand Of Lauramide DEA Market

Lauramide DEA Industry – Research Report Objectives

Introduction

Lauramide derivatives of diethanolamine (DEA) is commonly used as an ingredient in some cosmetic and personal care products that functions as a wetting agent. The lauramide DEA servers as viscosity-enhancing agent that increases the thickness of the shampoos or other personal care products. It is also combined with surfactants to enhance the texture and performance of foam-like cosmetic products such as shampoo and bubble bath.

In addition, the lauramide DEA acts as an emulsion stabilizer that enables to keep oil-soluble as well as water-soluble ingredients together in a product. Owing to a wide range of benefits, lauramide DEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Emerging Natural Alternatives to Replace Utilization of Lauramide DEA

With the changing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients, the consumer-driven cosmetics industry is witnessing the introduction of multiple natural ingredients in the cosmetics manufacturing. Some of the plant-derived natural emulsifiers such as beeswax, vegetable wax, and lecithin are being used in the cosmetic industry.

Naturally derived saponins are also added to detergents and shampoos as emulsifiers. Manufacturers have also introduced non-DEA alternatives of lauramide in cosmetic products that are equally efficient as DEA-containing emulsifiers. With the equivalent efficiency of natural emulsifiers, emerging natural alternatives are presenting an important challenge to the growth of the lauramide DEA market.

Steady Growth of the Cosmetics Industry to Support the Market Growth

The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry remains impervious to the changing economic scenario across the globe. Transforming consumer demographics, and traditional as well as modern preferences have persistently supported the development of the cosmetics industry.

While most cosmetic industry titans are adopting clean label strategy, small and medium-sized manufacturers look for cost-effective and efficient ingredients that maintain functions and shelf-life of their personal care and cosmetics products. With the focus on lower-middle and middle-class income group, these cosmetic manufacturers are mushrooming worldwide.

Further, as FDA does not completely ban the use of lauramide DEA in cosmetic products, these small and medium-sized manufacturers continue to introduce cost-effective emulsifiers including lauramide DEA in their products. Such introduction is maintaining the steady demand of lauramide DEA in the cosmetics industry, supporting the dwindling market of the lauramide DEA in the review period.

