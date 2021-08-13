Key Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Global Seed Coating Market

The Seed Coating Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to reach a projected value of USD 3.0 billion by 2025. The quality, appearance, and nutritive value of seeds are the key factors contributing to the growth of the seed coating market. Seed coatings offer help to raise the commercial value of seeds by enhancing their appearance, improved handling, flowability through planters, and making them more productive. Hence, seed coatings are projected to offer business opportunities for manufacturers in the next five years. Due to these factors, many multinational players are focusing on producing various types of seed coating products.

Key players identified in the seed coating market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International PLC (UK), and Sensient Technologies (US).
Product launch, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & joint ventures were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the seed coating market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and expand their product portfolios. The market leaders are also strategically focusing on strengthening their R&D activities by capitalizing on advanced technology solutions to increase the benefits of the seed coatings and offer diverse product portfolios.

BASF SE (Germany) is one of the leading players in the agricultural sector that offers solutions through five segments. The company offers seed coating products through its agricultural solutions segment. In 2017, BASF SE expanded its business in the South American region by setting up a seed solutions plant in Necochea, Buenos Aires, Argentina. This research center would focus its research on fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and other products, benefiting agriculture with seed coating materials.

Bayer AG (Germany) is one of the leaders in the seeds business and caters to the demands in the seeds coating market through its seedcare business. The recent acquisition of Monsanto (US) in June 2018 has contributed to the growth of Bayer’s agriculture business with innovative solutions in the crop protection and seed manufacturing industries. This acquisition has given a competitive edge to Bayer over the other key competitors by expanding its product and service portfolios, offering innovative technologies, and increasing its global presence.

Clariant (UK) also has a strong presence in the seed coating market and focuses on increasing its technical capacity and process and maintains strong customer relations. The company has its core competencies in performance materials and agro solutions business and has undertaken acquisitions as its key strategy to expand its presence. In May 2018, the company launched a range of Agrocer seed colorants in China. This product launch would help to cater to the requirements in seed treatments in China.

