Big Data Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

The Big Data Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Big Data Market is the term for large and complex data set that includes challenges like capturing, storing, sharing, transferring and analyzing data. The traditional data processing software is inadequate to deal with them. Increasing popularity of social media that produce large amount of data can act as driver for its growth. The market size was USD 25.67 billion in 2015 and it is forecasted that it will grow to USD 123.2 billion by 2025. Big data market includes software and services which can be further divided into big data analytics, data discovery and visualization. The growing demand for big data analysis includes increase in easy sharing, mobile devices, internet penetration, abundant information and resources. The market has shown tremendous growth in its adoption rate recently.

Hardware Insights

This mainly includes storage devices, Network components and server that are used for data processing and storage. It is estimated that network component market will grow about CAGR 20% over a given period because of big data. Security becomes important when it comes to handling large data, so new network security paradigm and algorithm should be developed. At present due to cloud computing there is elevating demand for storage space and in coming nine years it is expected to witness more healthy growth.

Software Insights

Visualization or Graphical user interface (GUI) is important because user need to access data when required. This market will witness growth with CAGR more than 15% over given time period. The big data market is expected to present great opportunity for data vendor in next four to five years, so proper and effective visualization is needed.

Big data analytics is processing large data sets to discover correlations, market trends and hidden patterns which is handy in making business decisions. This segment is also expected to grow due to increase in awareness of analytics in large enterprises for making strategic decisions and to reduce risk of failure.

Big Data Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Consulting

Deployment & Maintenance

Training & Development

Big Data End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Government

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Alpine Data Labs

Databricks

HPCC Systems

Regional Insights

Big data technology has given opportunities to different sectors and business to store, process and manage data and convert it into useful information. In 2015 North America was major region in market which was having more than 30% of total revenue. Over a given time Apac is expected to grow at a fastest rate among various regions with CAGR exceeding 17% in given period. Use of data in public as well as private sector will be providing better opportunities for this market. Europe will also witness a significant growth due to use of big data in government and private sector.

