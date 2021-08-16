Aeration Pads Market Is Expected To See Remarkable Growth In Forecast Period 2028

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Aeration Pads, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

Aeration Pads Market: Overview

Aeration pads are used in rigid bulk containers such as bins, hoppers, storage tanks, and silos, where a large quantity of powdered or granular materials are stored. Aeration pads prevent clogging, formation of mouse holes, and material residues at the bottom of the bulk containers. These aeration pads are mounted on the inner walls of the containers.

Aeration pads find a wide range of applications in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and building & construction, among others. These pads are mainly used where the materials have poor flow and are prone to clogging & bridging in the discharge area of any rigid bulk container type.

Mounting of aeration pads is easy, these pads are semi-convex in shape and are mounted on the inner walls of the rigid bulk containers with a nut-bold. The key advantages of aeration pads are easy setup, easy maintenance, compact design, and are self-cleanable. The global market for aeration pads is expected to grow further on the backdrop of the increasing demand for rigid bulk containers for storage of powdered or granular materials.

Aeration Pads Market: Segmentation

The global aeration pads market has been segmented on the basis of container type and end-use industry.

On the basis of container type, global aeration pads market has been segmented as:

Storage Tanks

Bulk Bins

Hoppers

Silos

Other bulk containers

On the basis of end-use industry, global aeration pads market has been segmented as:

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Other manufacturing industries

Aeration Pads Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for aeration pads has been segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for aeration pads owing to presence of well established manufacturing industries, such as pharmaceutical, and food, among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have an above average growth in the global aeration pads market owing to the rapid development of manufacturing industries in the region. Furthermore, CIS & Russia, Middle East & Africa and other regions are also expected to contribute healthy shares in the global aeration pads market during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Aeration Pads Market are:

Examples of some of key players operating in the global aeration pads market are-

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Conveyor Components Company

Garner Industries, Inc.

AKO UK Ltd

Solimar Pneumatics

Airmatic Inc.

Jamieson Equipment Co., Inc.

Monitor Technologies LLC

JP Air Tech

