New Book by Rona Frye – Polishing the Diamond: Moving from Seeker to Wise Woman

“There is a whole world out there to explore, and I was stuck in ground hog day. I craved exploration; to answer the ‘what-ifs’. What if I take this winding road along these over-million cliffs? What if my cell phone gets zero signal, and I’m out in the middle of Indian country and all I can see is one shack way in the distance? What if my car breaks down out where all I see is mountains and desert? Then what? How would it feel to hike down the Kaibab Trail all the way to Phantom Ranch, stay there and discover the bottom of the Grand Canyon? How would it feel to hike down into the Ha-vasupai Village campground, and swim in the most beautiful water falls on the planet? How would it feel…”

Rona Frye was born and raised in Lake Geneva, WI. She created her own ‘path less traveled by’, when she divorced at 48, became a nomad at 59 and continued on that nomadic journey for fourteen years. It is what led to her chipping away at what was not her to find her authentic self. Today, at 76, she writes, with brutal honesty, about her experiences so far.

