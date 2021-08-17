New Book by Lali Tsipi Michaeli – PAPA:Poetry

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Lali Tsipi Michaeli – PAPA:Poetry

Lali Tsipi Michaeli was born in Georgia in 1964, and moved to Israel as a child. She studied Comparative World Literature, Sociology and Anthropology at Bar-Ilan University, and Television and Radio Narration. She taught Hebrew in Bar-Ilan and Tel-Aviv Universities. Lali lived a few years in Georgia during the 1990’s, working for the Jewish Agency, and in Denmark between 2005 and 2007, where she edited human rights texts. Lali’s poems were published in Literary Journals and in the press, and in a video art project, and were translated to a few languages. She participated in local Poetry Festivals and readings, and in International Poetry festivals in Jerusalem, Tel-Aviv, HaNegev and Mrar, and is a known lecturer on poetry.

 

Title:  PAPA: Poetry
Author:  Lali Tsipi Michaeli
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN:  978-1955196512
Price:  $19.60
Page Count:  108 pages
Formats: Paperback

 

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

 

