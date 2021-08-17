Introducing Electronic Programmable DC Load Banks from KWK

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — KWK Resistors India Pvt. Ltd., a brand with global presence in the world of Power Resistors, is an ISO 9001 certified Power Resistor Manufacturer with CE certified products under its product portfolio. On par with the competition, KWK Resistors is bringing innovation into the world of testing and validation with industry leading Load Bank Solutions.

Diversifying our product portfolio in the load banks product category, we bring to you our new product range of DC Programmable Electronic Load Banks.

With our comprehensive load banks solutions we cover both Resistive load banks and DC programmable electronic load banks to suit our customer’s diverse testing needs.

KWK Resistors introduces the KELB Series, a DC Electronic Programmable Load Bank with 3 models under the series.

These load banks offer a high accuracy testing facility with an instrument self-diagnosis support and multiple protection features. The KELB series comes with an intuitive LCD display screen and modular design.

 

 

Input Power Range:

KELB 15

  • 150W-200W-300W Series

KELB 60

  • 600-1200W Series

KELB 180

  • 1800-2400W Series

 

Specifications:

  • 500kHz high speed voltage, current sampling rate
  • Programmable single step up to 10 µS
  • Voltage Rating Range 15V – 500V

 

Test accuracy and safety:

  • Precision Programmable DC Load
  • Controlled by a high-performance ARM Microprocessor
  • High precision voltage and current measurement
  • Fast loop response speed and current slew rate
  • Protection from Overheating, excess current, excess voltage and excess power

 

Display:

  • 5inch TFT True Color LCD Display
  • Keypad for selection
  • Unique real time display of current ripple and voltage ripple
  • Real time display of load power and resistance

 

Construction and Setup:

  • Bench top
  • Supports LAN, USB, RS 232 and analog interfaces to suit your versatile testing requirements
  • Equipped with remote four-wire compensation

 

Working Modes:

These Electronic Programmable Load Banks operate in 4 basic working modes (Constant Current, Constant Voltage, Constant Resistance, Constant Power) and 11 different extended Functional Modes.

 

Applications

Automotive electronics

  • To test and determine the working current for car radio, seats and heating sub-systems
  • To verify the stability and aging of MCU control box, car doors, windows and switches

 

Batteries

  • Discharge testing for mobile phone batteries, solar cell batteries, car batteries
  • Discharge testing for mobile phone power adapters

 

Power Supply

  • Performance testing for constant voltage, constant current and switching power supplies
  • Performance testing for medical, aerospace, military and scientific research equipment
  • Performance testing for UPS and various types of chargers

 

LED

  • Performance and Stability Testing of LED drive power

 

Power electronic devices

  • Performance testing of MOSFET, IGBT, Capacitors, Rectifiers and PFC modules

 

Fuses

  • Fusing time test for various types of fuses

 

 

Electronic Load Bank Customer Deployments

  1. Renewable Energy – Solar PV modules Safety Testing

Used to test the safety parameters of PhotoVoltaic modules such as Withstand Voltage, Insulation and Ground continuity detection. This 3-in-1 test apparatus is designed to match the assembly line, which saves space and improves test efficiency significantly.

 

  1. DC Power Supply – Batteries Short Circuit Testing

Used for short circuit testing and contact detection in Lithium Ion/Polymer battery cells and related battery packs. The load bank helps to detect the insulation degree of two tabs, tabs and separators.

 

Small metal particles or other defects present in the winding of the soft-pack battery may cause a slight short circuit of the objects under test. Direct application of high voltage could cause the metal particles to fuse or the defects to burn and show a good insulation test, resulting in misjudgment.

 

The traditional test method requires two testers to complete this test process. The unique panel calling function of our Electronic Load Banks makes it possible to use just one device to complete the same testing, thus resulting in major cost saving.

 

 

  1. PCB – Multiple Reliability Testing functions

Used to perform multiple reliability tests on Flexible PCBs such as Continuity test, Short Circuit test, High voltage continuity test, High current continuity test, Insulation withstand voltage test, NTC thermistor test with a single load bank test apparatus.

 

Since the programmable load bank acts as a single integrated testing device, it results in significant reduction in testing time, greater production efficiency and control over product quality.

 

  1. Electric Vehicles – Comprehensive Testing of Charging Guns

Our high-voltage wire harness test equipment is used to test the quality of charging guns used in renewable energy driven vehicles such as EVs. The electronic load bank acting as a single integrated test device can handle multiple tests such as Continuity test, Short Circuit test, High Voltage continuity test, High current continuity test, Insulation, Withstand voltage, NTC thermistor test, solenoid valve grounding test.

