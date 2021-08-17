MacSonik has Amazed the Mac Users by Launching an Exclusive Yahoo Mail Backup Solution

“MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool is an outstanding solution to migrate & create a backup of Yahoo mail data for Mac users.”

Posted on 2021-08-17 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Yahoo Mail Backup for Mac

San Jose, California, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — MacSonik develops software to simplify the need of Mac users to manage emails of various email clients. Its software thoroughly maintains the data integrity of the users while performing the task. MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool is one of the most reliable tools to convert and migrate Yahoo mailbox data in various file formats and email clients respectively.

Effectively Manage the Yahoo Mailbox Data on Mac OS

It is really difficult for Yahoo Mail users to manage and backup the Yahoo Mail data on a Mac-based system. Yahoo Mail backup is essential for Businesses, Enterprises, and SMEs to protect their sensitive data. MacSonik Yahoo Mail backup tool allows users to backup and import Yahoo Mails into Office 365, Hotmail, Outlook, iCloud, IMAP, etc.

Yahoo Mail Backup Tool for Mac OS

MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool is the most reliable software to avoid unwanted circumstances which may cause data loss. It is compatible to migrate business emails to Gmail, Outlook, iCloud, IMAP, Office 365, etc. without affecting the mail data. This software allows users to backup emails from multiple Yahoo accounts in a short time span. MacSonik Yahoo Backup Tool has some smart features that make it unique from its competitors. 

  • MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool allows the users to backup their mailboxes to various other file formats such as PDF, OST, PST, MBOX, HTML, etc.
  • This software is embedded to free up server space after the backup of mail data.
  • It previews the Yahoo mailboxes in a tree structure that allows users to backup the selective email folders.
  • It also enables the users to set the backup schedule as per their preferences.
  • This software facilitates a date range filter that allows users to backup emails between a specified timespan.  

Words from CEO

At the launch event of MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

“MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool is the most trusted software to perform Email migration, Email backup, and Email conversion. It performs the email backup and migration of Yahoo Accounts of any Individual, Businesses, Enterprises, etc. while keeping the data intact. It has been designed and developed in consultation with software industry experts and business leaders.”

About the Company

MacSonik offers a wide range of commercial utility software for Mac users. It develops the software for Email Migration, Cloud Backup, Email Recovery, and File Management by maintaining data security. MacSonik aims to provide the simplest software solution for Mac users to effectively manage emails of various email clients.  

MacSonik provides smart features in its software to make it effective and easy to use for Mac users. MacSonik is trusted by some successful businesses around the globe including IBM, HP, DELL, AMAZON, CISCO, INTEL, and DELOITTE.

Any Mac user who wants to manage Yahoo mail effectively can opt for this amazing MacSonik Yahoo Mail Backup Tool. It has the simplest Graphical User Interface that allows users to run it effectively on a Mac-based system.

