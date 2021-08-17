Job Prospects in Animation Industry

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Animation is a growing industry, with a number of job and career opportunities in areas like television, film, advertising etc. If we talk about India, there are over four hundred animation studios with more than fifteen hundred professionals working at various levels. There are Indian companies that are working with European and US studios as well. So, the demand of creative and professional animators is enormous and is expected to growth in the years to come. For all those who wish to enter this industry, the first step is to take proper education in this field. Doing a course is of great help as it will help gain knowledge on various aspects of animation and open door to lucrative job opportunities in this field.

After completing a formal course from one of the top 10 animation colleges of India one can get a good job in any top company. Animated films offer a range of employment opportunities for those who have a degree in hand. Some of the job prospects for those with a degree in animation are as follows:

Story board artist: if you have good drawing skills you can work as a story board artist in a film production house. The work involves visualizing sequence of events from frame to frame.

Character animator: Character animators are people who bring characters to life. There is a huge demand of such people in cartoon making and animated films. For this job, one must have good knowledge of traditional animation, clay motion and stop motion animation. Doing a professional course will help you gain knowledge on all these topics.

Modeller: modeller is a person who designs models for animation. If you have a good understanding of anatomy, volume and form then this profile would be the best for you.

Background artist: background artists are people who design the background of the animated characters.

