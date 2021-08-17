Clariti Sees Adoption as Work Hub in Small Businesses and Startups





“TopicFolders” prove to be the ultimate productivity hack for team communication.

Fort Lee, NJ, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — CCE Technologies, Inc., a technology startup based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, announced that it is seeing an increased adoption of its unique Clariti “TopicFolder” (www.clariti.app) as a work hub, especially among small businesses and startups, resulting in reports of significant productivity gains.

Since its announcement last month and introduction of TopicFolders, Clariti has seen a growing adoption among the small business and startup community across the globe. Besides finding TopicFolders an intuitive way to organize work, many users find it useful to have all their work-related communications in one simple web app. This has made Clariti the undisputed Work Hub in many companies.

“People use Clariti to do everything they typically do at work – send emails, chat with coworkers, make calls, schedule calendar events, share documents – all from one app. Clariti categorizes their emails, calls, events and chats by topic and files them into TopicFolders, much like desktop folders. In that sense, we see why TopicFolders are quickly becoming the work hub across teams everywhere. It gives users an easy way to keep their work organized without any additional effort or changing the way they work,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.

Clariti has been receiving rave reviews from industry analysts and been featured in several leading publications like Entrepreneur, Computer World, VentureBeat, PCWorld among others.

“Clariti is an all-in-one hive of work communication apps that eliminates time business managers spend dutifully organizing important information. It’s a browser-based tool that gathers up all that data that filters in via emails, chats, phone calls, to-do lists, and other documents, then brilliantly links all that information together into ultra-intuitive TopicFolders. TopicFolders function like enhanced desktop folders you build for yourself, but instead of holding just files, they act as a repository for all your work. And unlike a simple file folder, items in the Clariti TopicFolder are live, so emails can be answered, chats can be continued, calls shared, and more. This boosts team collaboration drives productivity often as much as 50 percent increase in results for organizations who get on board,” added Vinay.

Clariti is available as a web app (no downloads needed) with a rich set of functionalities. Some of the key features include:

* Easy organizing using TopicFolders

* Full-featured Email client

* One-on-one & group Chats

* Direct & Conference Calling with screen-sharing

* Calendar for To-dos/Events

* Built-in Document storage

* Cloud Storage integration

* Chat directly from an email – no need to forward emails

* Create to-do from email or chat to preserve context

* OrbitChat to connect with others who may not be Clariti users

To view the full list of features, visit https://clariti.app/features/

Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.

Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for a low monthly fee. For complete pricing information, visit clariti.app/pricing/. To learn more about Clariti and get started for free, visit clariti.app

About CCE Technologies:

CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti, CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.

Connect with CCET on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/getclariti?lang=en

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Clariti-504994263177764/

* Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/getclariti/?hl=en

* LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/get-clariti

* YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJwMx_AINfGT-9-kSLmnmzQ/

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE Technologies, Inc.

2125 Center Avenue, Suite 306,

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

United States

+1 (201) 503-1881

www.clariti.app