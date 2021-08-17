Get The Best Digital Signage Solutions From Intelligent Displays

STIRLING, United Kingdom, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Intelligent Displays (https://intelligentdisplays.co.uk/), one of the leading digital signage suppliers in the UK, presents a wide range of digital signage solutions for all advertising needs. With their rentals and used digital signage screens, everyone can get one that will meet both their budgets and expectations.

This company offers a lot of products that their clients can choose from. They provide wall-mounted screens for business owners that want their advertisements seen on the wall anywhere in the UK. They also sell kiosks in different shapes and sizes that are perfect for any promotions, whether for events, products, or services. In addition, large-screen displays that are more interactive are also available in their store. All these can be rented on a short or long-term basis depending on the client’s needs. The price range for this depends on the duration of usage of the signage and the kind of display choice.

Moreover, they also have used digital signage screens that can be purchased at the best prices. These used ones were either formerly leased, formerly rented, or formerly a demo product for the company. They guarantee that almost all of these were only lightly used. The used products they sell still have a warranty on them. This guarantees the buyer that the product can still be replaced in case it broke by any means. Every used digital signage also comes with its original manual and packaging intact.

Those who will acquire their products will be provided with installation services for their chosen digital screens. Moreover, they can also ask for marketing advice from the company’s team of professional advertising experts. In terms of the promotional content, Intelligent Displays also has a team of content creators who can handle that aspect of everyone’s marketing campaigns – this covers graphic designs, videography, animation, and photography. This provides their clients with timely and quality content that would catch their target audience’s attention.

Whether it’s in the health, dental, beauty, real estate, food, hospitality, or automotive industry, Intelligent Displays can cater to everyone with their digital signage screens. For more info, feel free to head over to their official website at https://intelligentdisplays.co.uk/.

About Intelligent Displays

Based in Central Scotland, Intelligent Displays has been a top digital signage supplier for over 4 years. They offer a wide variety of digital signage screens, such as self-service kiosks, hanging double-sided video walls, menu boards, ultra-high brightness monitors, and a lot more. All of these are available for rentals and purchase. With their versatile and efficient products, you can find one that will further boost your business marketing campaigns regardless of what industry you belong in. If you are interested in their services, you can call one of their representatives at 01786 437074 or send them an email at info@intelligentdisplays.co.uk.