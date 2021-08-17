Tips To Master Your MPPSC Exam Syllabus

Indore, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The 1st phase after deciding to take the MPPSC exam, an aspirant has to undertake a pledge to work hard considering the enormous syllabus. If you’ve taken a good look at your syllabus, then probably you must have realized the extent and depth of it. If you are confused as to from where to start and how much to study for the upcoming MPPSC examinations, then this post is perfect for you.

The first thing before you even start your exam preparations is to have a positive attitude and an optimistic approach. If you constantly crib and complain about how much the syllabus is, then you will never be able to prepare well and attempt the exam properly. Besides this, following are some syllabus related tips which you must take note of if you are seriously thinking of clearing the MPPSC exam in the current attempt itself.

Question papers of previous years

One of the most ignored source or base of all your MPPSC preparation are the question papers of the previous years. These are the most basic as well as the most useful MPPSC Notes and study material for MPPSC Exam. Once you go through these, you get an idea as to what kind of questions you can expect in the main or actual exam. Hence, if you are in the process of gathering the study material, make sure you don’t forget to get hold of this. Most of you may not know this, but there are quite a few online sources from where you can order the set of previous years’ question papers and which get delivered right at your doorstep.

Invest in few but good and standard books

These days you get ample of MPPSC general studies material in the market. If you take a look at some of the books, then you will feel like buying all of them. However, avoid this temptation and don’t buy multiple books. The only thing which is different is the language used in the book as well as the approach taken for providing an understanding of the topic. But the content is all the same. Buying more than 2 or 3 books is nothing but simply waste of money because frankly speaking, you will not get so much time to go through each and every book which you have purchased, thereby letting it go waste. And as you may be knowing the popular phrase, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none,” reading all the books will not help you in becoming a master.

Concentrate equally on all subject and current affairs

As a future member of the administrative service, you are expected to be thorough with all subjects as well as your current affairs. Spend some extra time but prepare yourself well for the subjects that do not naturally interest you. Along with the regular subjects, equally important are current affairs, which is why news reading is a ‘must do’ for all you MPPSC aspirants.

These are some of the very few yet crucial aspects pertaining to your MPPSC examination preparations which you must not just remember but also follow.