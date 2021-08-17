New Book by Paul Drewitt – Street Sweeper

NYC, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Paul Drewitt: Street Sweeper

Joanne Winter has just graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine, ready to save the world from every disease known to man. She’s a doctor that wants to make a difference, but isn’t ready to start a private practice.

She is called into her Professor’s office and given an action research project to complete; thrown onto the streets of Manchester, tasked to find out if medical drugs can cure heroin addiction. She befriends four girls on the streets and administers concentrated dopamine to one and sugar pills to the others, telling them that they are receiving only dopamine hits, setting up a controlled experiment designed to see how all the girls react and exactly who improves and who doesn’t. During the whole process, Jo learns what addiction is and how it can and can’t be cured, influencing her perspectives on treatment and the role that medicine plays.

Paul Drewitt is an Australian based writer of poetry, short stories and crime fiction novels. His work is known as being creative and forthright, always telling a worthwhile story that engages the senses and tweaks the mind. Paul does his best writing on the beach, in a library and at home in sunny Darwin, Australia. When he isn’t reading or writing, he’s probably playing chess, watching Seinfeld or planning that perfect lesson to teach his high school class. He is a proud Senior Teacher who mentors others to achieve their lifelong goals, an occupation like no other in the world. Paul lives in the Northern Territory of Australia with his partner and three children, a medium-sized dog, and a black cat.

Title: Street Sweeper

Author: Paul Drewitt

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196550

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 142 pages

Formats: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.