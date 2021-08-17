Asbestos Removal and surveys company Ice asbestos ltd announce a busy July

Posted on 2021-08-17

Nottingham, UK, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos Iceasbestos.com are pleased to announce a busy July with a wide range of commercial and domestic asbestos removal work carried out .

The surveying department was also extremely busy with a wide range  of surveys being carried out throughout the UK .

Tony Easy, MD at  ICE Asbestos comments.

‘’We are delighted with how busy July has been . More and more commercial and domestic customers are choosing us for removals and surveys . This we believe is as a result of our unrivalled reputation in the industry and our ability to provide a quality service at a fair  price . “

 

For more information, contact Anthony Easy :-

43b Plains Road, Mapperley, Nottingham,

NG3 5JU

Website : https://www.iceasbestos.com/

Email id : info@iceasbestos.com

Phone : 0333 772 0424

 

