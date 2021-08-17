KCS commemorates its 20th anniversary with a series of exciting activities and announcements

San Jose, CA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Krish Compusoft Services (KCS) Inc. is commemorating its 20th anniversary since the inception in 2021. KCS will host a series of exciting events throughout the year to commemorate these accomplishments and to share with its members the milestones and journey of the last 20 years, while also looking forward to future opportunities.

“The last 20 years have provided us with numerous reasons to exult “Vishal Shukla, CEO of Krish Compusoft Services, stated. “The IT industry has advanced in all areas that include technology, innovation, and customer experience over the last 20 years. KCS Inc. has played a significant role in workforce automation, digital transformation, data transformation, application modernization, cloud solution, and other relevant events for businesses worldwide, and we are proud of its accomplishments. Digital transformation has become a necessity for organizations, regardless of industry, and KCS Inc. assists them in their transformation journey via digital. KCS has been specializing and advocating on global hybrid delivery models and there is an advocacy of global talent and skills at KCS that includes both offshore and onshore workforce assistance. There are many challenges ahead, but our future looks promising” he added.

KCS Then and Now

The idea of KCS incepted in the year 2001 when Vishal Shukla, the group founder was working with a global IT company and had a vision of establishing a global tech solution platform that would not only provide IT solutions but would also assist organizations in India and around the world in their entire digital transformation journey. The organization was founded to provide end-to-end tech solutions, ensuring that clients receive a complete solution rather than in bits and pieces.

Since the organization’s inception, the objectives have emphasized member value, networking, and industry improvement. Today, the organization maintains that unity with a workforce of over 700 people and has evolved into a global brand for IT consulting and solutions with clients from various geographies and industries like retail, hi-tech, energy utilities, healthcare, hospitality, finance, etc.

KCS Inc.’s goals include promoting digital services for businesses of all sizes, creating quality standards, assisting businesses with innovation, and providing management tools and educational programs. KCS has continuously developed programs to meet the needs of the ever-changing IT industry over the years.

KCS has collaborated with tech titans such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and others over the last 20 years to provide quality services and solutions to its clients. The list of KCS global clients involves the acquisition of Fortune 1000 companies. The organization’s quality policy is defined by ISO:9001:2008, ISO 27001, and under process CMMI Level 5 accreditation.

Celebrating 2 Decades of Technology and Togetherness

As KCS Inc. enters its 20th year, the organization invites its members to celebrate all that they have accomplished together over the last two decades and to look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead through a series of exciting events:

Upgradation of KCS Website – KCS’s website has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and content-driven. The new site will be a valuable resource for clients and partners.

– KCS’s website has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and content-driven. The new site will be a valuable resource for clients and partners. Defining moments through 2 decades digital brochure – This commemorative brochure highlights the organization’s defining moments over the last 20 years. The stories of the people who played pivotal roles in shaping the organization and the association are included. Members will be able to obtain the brochure in November.

– This commemorative brochure highlights the organization’s defining moments over the last 20 years. The stories of the people who played pivotal roles in shaping the organization and the association are included. Members will be able to obtain the brochure in November. The KCS 20th anniversary annual convention – The KCS annual convention was held on, August 15 th , 2021, at the Silicon Valley and India Office. This year’s celebration also involved leaders from past years where they shared their experience of learning and growth with the organization.

– The KCS annual convention was held on, August 15 , 2021, at the Silicon Valley and India Office. This year’s celebration also involved leaders from past years where they shared their experience of learning and growth with the organization. CMMI Level 5: Team KCS is working tirelessly on achieving CMMI Level 5, which represents all of the process areas’ specific and generic goals assigned to the organization. It also represents continuously improving process performance through both innovative and incremental technological advancements.

“As we kick off our two-decade anniversary, we feel extremely honoured of our achievements and look forward to the coming years of triumph through technology and togetherness,” Mr. Shukla said. “As an organization, we have witnessed a tough competition and many changes over the past many years. It was a challenge for us to establish our brand in front of already existing giants but our work consistency, commitment, and turnkey solution helped us to withstand” he further added.

About KCS

Krish Compusoft Services Inc. celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021, is a leading digital tech solution and service provider with having global delivery network in USA, SA, UK, and India. KCS, together with its members, is committed to creating a better and brighter future through continued quality, advocacy, and leadership. For more information, visit www.kcsitglobal.com.