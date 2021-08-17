FINE PERFORATORS Offers Working Screens that Add Value to Batch Centrifugal Filtration

New Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Doing everything with perfection since its start in the year 1969, FINE PERFORATORS enjoys a formidable reputation in the field of perforation products. It would be apt to mention that this enterprise has managed to bring a revolution in the Indian perforation product industry. Besides having a supply network spread across India, FINE PERFORATORS exports its products regularly to Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Dubai, Pakistan, Iran, Mexico, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Jordan and Malaysia.

While answering a query, FINE PERFORATORS’ spokesperson in an interview stated, “We are one of the largest and finest perforation companies widely recognised for its outstanding perforation products. The range of products that we manufacture and distribute includes centrifugal screens made of copper, brass and stainless steel. They are appropriate for use in the flat bottom/semi-automatic centrifugal machines. We also create backing screens suitable for all types of stainless steel screens, stainless steel decking grids, centrifugal machines, sugar graders screens, decking grids and wedge wire screens.”

FINE PERFORATORS has more than 50 years of industry experience, which accounts for its expertise in screen manufacturing and distribution across the countries. The premium quality working screens make a significant difference to the quality and volume of screened products. All the major users of working screens like algae, oil, sugar, chemical, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries count on this leading centrifugal screen supplier. In turn, FINE PERFORATORS focuses on high-quality and fully customised production for complete customer satisfaction.

The spokesperson added, “Centrifugation is the process of separating concentrate or suspended materials in a fluid. Sugar and processing industries using our exceptional sugar centrifugal screen get high product quality, lesser disposal volume, prolonged tools life and reduced filtration cost. In other words, our working screens help add value to batch centrifugal filtration. We keep investing our resources in R&D to ensure that our products are of the best quality and have the capability of serving client industries in the best possible ways.”

To place orders for the batch centrifugal screen at FINE PERFORATORS, people can either visit the company’s website or directly have a word with the team. The customer service executives appointed by the company are knowledgeable and courteous enough to assist customers with their purchases.

FINE PERFORATORS is an Indian enterprise with a global following and reputation. It is one of the best backing screens manufacturers that almost every industry involved in the filtration and screening of different kinds of products trust.

