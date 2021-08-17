Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market size was valued at USD 246.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The major factors boosting growth are the rising incidences of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and surging prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases and respiratory failures.

According to data recorded by the American Lung Association (ALA), in 2013, COPD was recorded to be the third largest cause of death across the U.S. In addition, over 24.0 million individuals are estimated to remain undiagnosed in the U.S. and 11.0 million diagnosed for COPD.

Drivers

Also, the increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, such as rise in the total tobacco consumption level among both, females and males and further development of lifestyle disorders are augmenting the incidence rate of COPD. ECMO machines are gaining popularity in the hospital and healthcare systems due to the rising trend of its application during cases of respiratory disorders.

The ECMO machines are used in cases of cardiac failure to facilitate auxiliary oxygen support system. These machines are frequently used in patients suffering from respiratory conditions and also in neonates and pediatric patients. The estimated growth of these machines can be attributed to the critical nature of the target population consisting of neonates and pediatric patients.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Veno-Arterial

Veno-Venous

Arterio-Venous

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Respiratory

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

Cardiac

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

Neonates

Pediatric

Adult

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Medtronic

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation and many others

Regional Insights

The major regions in this market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America has grown considerably in this segment majorly attributed to the well developed primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals combined with the reimbursement network, increasing awareness about the ECMO system facilitating their rapid adoption in the hospitals and favorable government funding.

Refinements in the technology presently in use was made by Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation during the production of CAPIOX FX Oxygenator. This system is expected tohelp in increasing the blood rate and offer complete control over the entire process.

