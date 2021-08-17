Paper surgical tape from China

Posted on 2021-08-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

NINGBO, China, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Why use Paper Surgical Tape？ Paper Surgcial Tape is made of breathable non-woven fabric, coated with medical hypoallergenic adhesive or hot-melt hypoallergenic glue for fixation of dressings, medical devices and I.V. related. Non-woven fabric is breathable and will make you feel comfortable when wrapping around your wound or fixing dressing pads or medical devices.

Paper surgical tape is a good choice for all types of external injuries. They are latex free and hypoallergenic, which is accommodating to all patients with different skin types. They also provide gentleness on the skin, and are air-permeable for a smooth healing.

Except white, there also has skin type to fit the skin color. It is very easy to tear.
