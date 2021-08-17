5 Different Types of Alloy Steel Pipes & Tubes and Their Uses

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Alloy Steel Pipe & Tubes, ASTM A335 P1 Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes Exporter, ASTM A213 T2 Alloy Steel Seamless Tube Manufacturer, Alloy Steel Pipe Supplier, ASTM A213 T5b Alloy Seamless Tubes, AS Pipes and Tubes, Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes & Tubes Manufacturer in India.

Alloy Steel Pipes and Tubes are utilised that demand moderate corrosion resistance, as well as good durability and a low cost. To put it another way, alloy pipes are preferable where carbon steel pipes may fail. High alloy steels and low alloy steels are the two types of alloy steels.

Tirox Steel is one of the leading Alloy Steel Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers in India. We include types of Alloy Steel Pipes & Tubes are Alloy Steel Welded Pipes & Tubes & Alloy Steel seamless Pipes & Tubes with different grades & standards. We are the leading suppliers of Alloy Steel Welded Pipes and Tubes & Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Types of Alloy Steel Pipes & Tubes Explained

1.Alloy Steel Welded Pipes and Tubes

Alloy steel welded pipes will be steel that is alloyed with an assortment of components in aggregate sums somewhere in the range of 1.0% and 500th by weight to support its mechanical properties.We provide all types of Alloy Steel Welded Pipes and Tubes that includes Grades: 1-1/4 CR, 2-1 1/4 CR, 5 CR, 9 CR 91.

2.Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Alloy steel seamless pipes will be steel that is alloyed with an assortment of components in aggregate sums somewhere in the range of 1.0% and 500th by weight to support its mechanical properties. Alloy Steel Seamless Pipes and Tubes are used in Industrial Sector like Building & Construction Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, and Chemical Industry.

3.ASTM A519 AISI 4130 Seamless Pipes and Tubes

ASTM A519 AISI 4130 Pipes & Tubes widely in demand because of their excellent features like corrosion resistance, hardness, optimum finish, durability, dimensional accuracy.

It can also withstand heavy loads; have flexibility, pitting resistance, crevice corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, and stress corrosion cracking. These ASTM A519 AISI 4130 Pipes & Tubes undergo various tests like the flattering test, chemical test, pitting test, etc.

4.ASTM A519 AISI 4140 Seamless Pipes and Tubes

ASTM A519 AISI 4140 Seamless Pipes like they are used in machine tools, refineries, petrochemical industries, engineering industries, oil industry, gas industry, marine industry, boilers, nuclear industries, fertilizer industries, shipbuilding, electric motors, pumps, and heavy equipment. Apart from all these industries. These Alloy Steel 4140 Grade L80 Seamless Pipes are also used in the construction of bridges.

5.ASTM A335 P9, P11, P12, P22, P91, P92 Alloy Steel Pipes and Tubes

ASTM A335 Alloy Steel P9, P11, P12, P22, P91, P92 Pipes & Tubes widely in demand because of their excellent features like corrosion resistance, hardness, optimum finish, durability, dimensional accuracy.

It can also withstand heavy loads; have flexibility, pitting resistance, crevice corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, and stress corrosion cracking. These ASTM A335 Alloy Steel P9 Pipes & Tubes undergo various tests like the flattering test, chemical test, pitting test, etc.

