North America To Be Become One Of Lucrative Markets For Concussion Helmets Market

Increasing prevalence of concussion-related injuries has led to triggering awareness among end-users about the risks of serious head or traumatic brain injuries caused due to concussions. Thereby, growing needs for improving the concussion helmet efficacies against concussions has drawn manufacturers’ attention, which is fueling innovations in the concussion helmets market.

The global market for concussion helmets has been undergoing technological transformations as sport-related concussion injuries has become a grave concern for end-users. Manufacturers are also focusing on conducting more research into the pathophysiology of concussion-related brain injuries to design concussion helmets to provide more protection and reduce head-injury risks to a greater extent.

Leading Manufacturers Introduce Tech-based Designs of Concussion Helmets

While well-fitting and well-designed concussion helmets are witnessing high demand, manufacturers in the concussion helmets are introducing high-tech features to offer more protection to consumers and improve their sales prospects. Increasing focus on providing absolute protection against concussion injuries is bolstering adoption of next-generation technologies to introduce innovative features of concussion helmets that are far more advanced than their conventional variants.

Top-tiered manufacturers of concussion helmets are investing heavily in R&D to deliver technologically advanced concussion helmets. In addition, collaborating with healthcare professionals and medical researchers is becoming another popular trend among concussion helmet market players for expanding their high-tech product portfolio.

Incorporation of advanced technologies and collaborations with neurosurgeons and healthcare researchers is expected to aid concussion helmet manufacturers to mesh features, such as functionality, protection, and form, of concussion helmets well. Thereby, this is likely to emerge as one of the most popular trends in the concussion helmets market.

Intensifying Market Competition Bolsters Innovation

Increasing concerns about severe health impacts of concussion are triggering concussion helmet manufacturers to enhance their manufacturing technologies and improve the efficacy of their products. An upsurge in demand for next-generation concussion as well as the intense market competition is fueling innovation in the concussion helmets market. Leading market players are focusing on launching state-of-the-art concussion helmets by investing heavily in R&D.

VICIS, Inc. – a Seattle-based concussion helmets startup – recently announced that it has secured the funding of US$ 285 million through Series B Financing. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rx3 Ventures are among the investors. With the fresh funding, the company launched its ZERO1 YOUTH Helmet that features a columnar layer and deformable outer shell to reduce the concussion impact due to various factors, including car bumper.

VICIS, Inc. also collaborated with the U.S. Army to introduce a new range of concussion helmets specially designed for military applications.

Trek and Bontrager – a leading bicycle company – recently introduced WaveCel – technology, which is an innovative helmet technology. The WaveCel technology involves the manufacturing of a concussion helmet that constitutes of a collapsible cellular material that lines the inside of it. The company also claims that the WaveCel technology improve the efficiency of concussion helmets up to 48x that the helmets manufactured using standard EPS foam.

