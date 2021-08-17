Key Factors Expected To Drive Growth Of Sandbells Market Are Rapidly Growing Health And Fitness Concern

The 250 page Market research report On Global Sandbells Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Sandbells Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2018 to 2028

Sandbells are the neoprene discs filled with sand, helpful in building core strength, lean muscles, and agility. Their adaptability makes them suitable for several types of physical trainings from normal strength and conditioning to high endurance-based exercises. A sandbell is an effective product to improve body performance.

Workout with sandbells not only impacts the targeted muscles but also helps in burning unusual body fats and increases the body stamina. Sandbells are particularly used in gyms, sports clubs and fitness centres. Besides, fitness professionals usually prefer to carry it with themselves for regular workouts. The outer shell of the sandbell is made of hard stretchy neoprene, which helps to engage wrist and hand gripping muscles.

Global Sandbells Market: Segmentation

The global sandbells market can be segmented based on product type, application, weight, price, sales channel and region.

By product type, the global sandbells market is segmented as:

Filled

Unfilled

By application, the global sandbells market is segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

By weight, the global sandbells market is segmented as:

Less than 10 lb

11–20 lb

21–30 lb

Above 30 lb

By price, the global sandbells market is segmented as:

High

Medium

Economy

By sales channel, the global sandbells market is segmented as:

Independent Sports Outlets

Franchised Store Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party Online channels

Direct to Customer Online Channels

Global sandbells market: Prominent Players

Examples of some of the prominent players in the global sandbells market are HYPER WEAR INC., Nantong Liveup Sports Co. Ltd, B Fit USA, Nantong Modern Sporting Industrial Co., Ltd, etc. HYPER WEAR, INC. is focusing on expanding its sales channel through merging with local distributors in North America and targeting e-commerce websites in emerging countries such as China and India to capture maximum market share in the global sandbells market.

Global Sandbells Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sandbells market is segment into six regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and the MEA (the Middle East and Africa). North America is expected to account significant share in the global sandbells market over the forecast period attributed to the high health consciousness and fitness awareness among consumers across the region.

Western Europe is estimated to capture high market share over the forecast period due to growing demand for fitness-based products across Germany, the U.K., France and other major countries in the region. Moreover, APEJ is also projected to showcase significant growth rate in the global sandbells market over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing population along with significantly growing consumer preference regarding fitness and sports.

Rapidly growing e-commerce industry and ease of product availability across the emerging countries, such as China and India, are expected to create significant opportunities for the prominent players across APEJ. Japan is also projected to capture high market share in the global sandbells market over the forecast period due to increasing health consciousness among the female population.

