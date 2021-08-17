Marzipan Market Is Estimated To Witness Steady Outlook Due To Rising Demand For Confectionery Products

The 250 page Market research report On Global Marzipan Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Marzipan Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2018 to 2028

Introduction

The marzipan market is estimated to witness a steady outlook against the backdrop of persistently rising demand for confectionery products. A creamy mixture of almonds and sugar is processed into a paste form and is utilized in the preparation of multiple confectionery products including cake dressings, candies, chocolates, cookies, and marzipan schwein among many others.

Evident popularity of these confectionery products is expected to fuel the growth of the marzipan market in coming years. Although deeply rooted in European food culture, marzipan has been embraced by a variety of culture worldwide, ensuring steady growth of the marzipan market in the global space.

Global Marzipan: Market Segmentation

Based on flavor, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Vanilla

Chocolate

Nuts & Cereals

Spices

Fruits

Beverages

Others

Based on packaging, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Tubes

Cans

Boxes

Others

Based on distribution channel, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Retailer



Global Marzipan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Marzipan market are J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Moll Marzipan GmbH, Odense Marcipan Company, Georg Lemke GmbH u. Co. KG, Carstens Lübecker Marzipan,

JF Renshaw Ltd., ATLANTA Poland S.A., Horst Schluckwerder OHG, Aachener Printen- und Schokoladenfabrik Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG, KONDIMA Engelhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Sonneveld GmbH, Lanwehr GmbH, GoodMills Innovation GmbH, LUZYCKIE PRALINY Sp. z o.o., Weseke Dragees GmbH, EDNA International GmbH, among others.

Marzipan Market Outlook

Confectionery products are a special treat that plays an essential role in celebrations, festivals, and family events. Indulging consumer’s desire for chocolates, sweets, and candies has an upsurge in the growth of confectionery industry worldwide.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2010, the per capita consumption of candies by U.S. population was 11.2 kg. Thus, expanding demand for high-end chocolates, cakes, mints spikes during holidays, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and many other occasions’ accounts for growth in the confectionery businesses globally.

Marzipan is a confection which is mainly made of powdered sugar or honey, and ground almonds sometimes augmented with almond extract. Due to its elasticity mixture feature, it is used to prepare a variety of marzipan products without any additives such as candies, cakes, marzipan flowers, fruits, dessert decorations, biscuits, and others.

In Europe, marzipan is a traditional dessert which is prepared rather fixed then colored, baked, and molded into flower and small animal shapes. In most of the countries worldwide marzipan is mostly used to make Easter eggs, Christmas cakes, and sweets.

